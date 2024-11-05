DC Directs For Measures To Address Public Issues Under The Open Door Policy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 08:46 PM
In line with the public-friendly policies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and following the Chief Minister's agenda, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Cap. (R) Snaullah Khan Tuesday has initiated direct meetings with citizens
The Primary goal of this initiative under the "Open Door Policy" is to listen to the citizens' issues and issue immediate instructions for their resolution.
By opening the doors of government offices to the public, Deputy Commissioner Snaullah Khan not only listened to the problems of citizens but also issued timely directives to the relevant officers to ensure swift action for resolving these issues.
During these meetings, citizens raised concerns regarding local issues, including basic facilities, road conditions, sanitation, and other problems. The Deputy Commissioner directed the relevant departments to take prompt action in addressing these concerns.
He further stated that these measures are being taken for the convenience of the citizens, and this policy aims to promote direct communication between the public and the administration. He emphasized that all government departments are always ready to solve public problems and that every possible effort will be made for the welfare and well-being of the people.
