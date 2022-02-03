DC directs for placing proper sign boards in hospitals for guidance of visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday directed the Health Department to place signboards in the DHQ, health centers and Women and Children Hospitals for the convenience of the people visiting these hospitals.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Benazir Teaching Hospital and Health Centers managed by the Health Department Abbottabad.

The DC directed to take immediate measures for the provision of a better environment in hospitals and health centers with regard to horticulture, improve sanitation and whitewashing inside the hospital.

Ensuring the provision of health facilities to the citizens is one of the top priorities of the district administration, we are taking every possible step in this regard, adding Tariq Marwat said.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Benazir Teaching Hospital Dr. Israr briefed the Deputy Commissioner regarding DHQ and Women and Children's Hospital.

The DC directed for setting up of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Women and Children Benazeer Teaching Hospital to deal with the emergency situation and to ensure the health of mother and child.

District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada, gave a briefing on Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Type D Hospitals managed by the Health Department. The DC directed the Health Department to take measures for the betterment of the centers, provision of facilities and medicines. He also issued instructions regarding the presence of doctors and staff round the clock inside the BHUs and the resolve the problems of the masses.

Earlier, the Dc visited Women and Children's Hospital and inspected the health facilities. He visited various departments of the hospital, met the attendants for treatment and issued instructions to the hospital management regarding the provision of facilities.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Tariqullah, District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzad, MSDHQ / Benazir Teaching Hospital Dr. Israr and Divisional Monitoring Officer Sohaib Shah.