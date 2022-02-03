UrduPoint.com

DC Directs For Placing Proper Sign Boards In Hospitals For Guidance Of Visitors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 08:18 PM

DC directs for placing proper sign boards in hospitals for guidance of visitors

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday directed the Health Department to place signboards in the DHQ, health centers and Women and Children Hospitals for the convenience of the people visiting these hospitals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday directed the Health Department to place signboards in the DHQ, health centers and Women and Children Hospitals for the convenience of the people visiting these hospitals.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Benazir Teaching Hospital and Health Centers managed by the Health Department Abbottabad.

The DC directed to take immediate measures for the provision of a better environment in hospitals and health centers with regard to horticulture, improve sanitation and whitewashing inside the hospital.

Ensuring the provision of health facilities to the citizens is one of the top priorities of the district administration, we are taking every possible step in this regard, adding Tariq Marwat said.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Benazir Teaching Hospital Dr. Israr briefed the Deputy Commissioner regarding DHQ and Women and Children's Hospital.

The DC directed for setting up of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Women and Children Benazeer Teaching Hospital to deal with the emergency situation and to ensure the health of mother and child.

District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada, gave a briefing on Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Type D Hospitals managed by the Health Department. The DC directed the Health Department to take measures for the betterment of the centers, provision of facilities and medicines. He also issued instructions regarding the presence of doctors and staff round the clock inside the BHUs and the resolve the problems of the masses.

Earlier, the Dc visited Women and Children's Hospital and inspected the health facilities. He visited various departments of the hospital, met the attendants for treatment and issued instructions to the hospital management regarding the provision of facilities.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Tariqullah, District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzad, MSDHQ / Benazir Teaching Hospital Dr. Israr and Divisional Monitoring Officer Sohaib Shah.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Women Top

Recent Stories

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Situati ..

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan - B ..

2 minutes ago
 17 drug peddlers held

17 drug peddlers held

2 minutes ago
 France Says JCPOA Talks in Vienna at Final Stage, ..

France Says JCPOA Talks in Vienna at Final Stage, Require Political Solutions

2 minutes ago
 DW Moscow Bureau Not Commenting on Russia's Measur ..

DW Moscow Bureau Not Commenting on Russia's Measures Against Broadcaster

2 minutes ago
 CPO directs to beef up security in Murree, 4-membe ..

CPO directs to beef up security in Murree, 4-member gang held

43 minutes ago
 KP governor condemns Balochistan terror attacks

KP governor condemns Balochistan terror attacks

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>