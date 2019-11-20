UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs For Releasing Funds To Govt School For Deaf Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:43 PM

DC directs for releasing funds to govt school for deaf children

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan has directed the Social Welfare Department to take necessary measures for releasing required funds to the Government school for deaf children

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan has directed the Social Welfare Department to take necessary measures for releasing required funds to the Government school for deaf children.

He issued these directives during his visit to the school in connection with the Universal Children's Day here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Youth Officer Izharuddin, representatives of Social Welfare Department including Akbar Khan Coordinator Dehi Ijtimai Taraqiati Social Worker Council Dir Lower Ibrash Pasha said that provision of basic facilities to the special children was the prime responsibility of the government.

He said that under construction school for deaf children at Dabbar Timergara will be functional next year.

He also lauded the role of Social Welfare Department for the philanthropic initiatives and working for the betterment of special persons.

Later, he the deputy commissioner distributed gifts amongst the special children and announced that uniform would be provided to all special students

Related Topics

Visit Dir Timergara All Government

Recent Stories

 Traders sell Sindhi, Swati tomato at par with Ir ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates slims Boeing purchase plans amid 777X del ..

14 seconds ago

Two laborers died, two injured in roof collapse in ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea urges Japan to take measures for resolving ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Meet on ..

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.