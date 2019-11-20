DC directs for releasing funds to govt school for deaf children

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan has directed the Social Welfare Department to take necessary measures for releasing required funds to the Government school for deaf children

He issued these directives during his visit to the school in connection with the Universal Children's Day here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Youth Officer Izharuddin, representatives of Social Welfare Department including Akbar Khan Coordinator Dehi Ijtimai Taraqiati Social Worker Council Dir Lower Ibrash Pasha said that provision of basic facilities to the special children was the prime responsibility of the government.

He said that under construction school for deaf children at Dabbar Timergara will be functional next year.

He also lauded the role of Social Welfare Department for the philanthropic initiatives and working for the betterment of special persons.

Later, he the deputy commissioner distributed gifts amongst the special children and announced that uniform would be provided to all special students