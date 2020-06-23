DC directs for sealing shops causing breeding of dengue larvae

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali directed the health department to seal shops causing breeding for dengue larvae besides registering cases

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali directed the health department to seal shops causing breeding for dengue larvae besides registering cases.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue in which progress of surveillance activities were reviewed.

The DC said although there was no danger of dengue outbreak due to rise in temperatures but dengue larvae might occur due to possible rains in monsoon so anti-dengue teams should be well aware of their responsibilities.

He said a campaign against dengue should be continued in the district.

During the meeting, the performance of the surveillance activities of the district departmentswas also reviewed.