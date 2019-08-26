UrduPoint.com
DC Directs For Security Arrangements In Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Monday directed the officers concerned to make strict security arrangements in the city during the Muharram days to avert any untoward incident.

This he said while presiding over a meeting held to review the arrangements for Muharram, which was attended by Police officials, Municipal officers, health and other relevant officials.

He directed the municipal officers to make better cleanliness arrangements and give special attention to streetlights.

He also visited the routes of mourning processions.

