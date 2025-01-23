Open Menu

DC Directs For Special Focus On 'polio Micro Plan'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025

DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema directed the health officials for paying special attention be paid to the polio micro plan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema directed the health officials for paying special attention be paid to the polio micro plan.

He stressed the importance of best cooperation between all the concerned departments for the successful completion of the campaign, and further directed to make every possible effort for the complete eradication of polio.

He said this while charging an important meeting regarding the polio micro plan, which was held here at his office on Thursday.

The meeting discussed in detail the week long special polio campaign which will start from February 3.

The target of this campaign is to administer polio drops to 10,57,000 children in Rawalpindi district.

According to the details, a total of 217 Union Councils (UCs) will be covered in Rawalpindi district during the polio campaign, in which 774 area in-charges will be deployed. In addition, 3625 mobile teams and 145 transit teams have been formed so that polio drops can be delivered to every child.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, CEO Health, District Health Officer (DHO), District Deputy Health Officers (DDHO) of and other concerned officials.

