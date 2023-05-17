DC directs for strict action against criminals to maintain peace in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Ijaz Ahmad Jafar on Wednesday said that the Levies officers should take strict action against the criminal elements in their areas in order to maintain peace in the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in his office to review the law and order situation. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kohlu Abdul Sattar Mengal, Zonal In-charge QRF Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Marri, Risaldar Major Tambo,Garsni Moladad Zirkun, Levies Investigation Officers and Area In-charges.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed about the law and order situation in their respective areas and reviewed the overall situation. The investigation officers presented the data of the incidents and actions taken in the "B" areas during last 3 months.

The DC said that drug dealers, thieves and people involved in crime should be surrounded and the operations should be expedited.

He said that no effort should be spared to protect the life and property of the people and ensure implementation according to the law and regional customs and their spirit.

The DC said that the officers and men of Levies laid down their lives for the sake of their duty and for maintaining peace in the area. The overall performance is satisfactory but there is always room for improvement, he expressed.

He further said that investigating officers and police station in-charges should continue to follow merit and justice so that public trust in their force could remain.

He directed for taking immediate action on the complaints of the public and said that Levies officers should ensure prompt registration and action of cases, facts, merit and justice of the cases should be uniform.

He further said that the levies officers should listen to the parties in the application, remain impartial and show good conduct towards the citizens.