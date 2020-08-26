UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

DC directs for strict action against shopkeepers over finding dengue larvae

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the health department to seal shops over finding dengue larvae and cases should be registered against shopkeepers.

He was presiding over the meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue in which progress of surveillance activities was reviewed.

The DC said anti-dengue teams should be well aware of their responsibilities and urged assistant commissioners to hold meetings and gave detail on priority basis.

He said that the campaign against dengue should be continued with full vigor in the district.

During the meeting, performance of surveillance activities of the district departmentswas also reviewed.

