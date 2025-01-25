Open Menu

DC Directs For Successful Completion Of Suthra Punjab Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Hassan Waqar Cheema has directed for utilizing all resources to ensure the successful completion of "Suthra Punjab Program".

While attending a briefing at RWMC he emphasized the immediate resolution of public complaints regarding sanitation and stressed the importance of using modern techniques and equipment to maintain high standards of cleanliness.

He urged all units to remain active and to encourage citizens to become responsible by raising awareness about cleanliness through public campaigns.He appreciated the performance of the staff working under the Suthra Punjab Program and expressed his expectations that they would continue to fulfill their duties with dedication and honesty.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of teamwork for the success of the program, stating that these efforts would contribute to transforming Rawalpindi into a model city.

Earlier, CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar and other senior officials provided a detailed briefing on the "Suthra Punjab Program."

The CEO informed the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman RWMC about the progress, challenges and future plans of the Suthra Punjab Program. He highlighted that numerous measures were being undertaken to ensure cleanliness in both urban and rural areas, with a special focus on the Zero Waste Policy.

