DC Directs For Taking Effective Preventive Measures Against Dengue

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 06:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday directed departments concerned to take effective preventive measures against dengue.

He was presiding over a meeting of Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue here.

District Coordinator Dr Aurangzeb briefed about the surveillance activities. Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari, Omar Maqbool, Malik Shahid, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Supra, DHO Apart from Dr. Bilal Ahmed, officers of district departments were also present.

The deputy commissioner said rainwater should be drained immediately while improving the dengue surveillance in graveyards.

Assigning cemetery surveillance targets to the Metropolitan Corporation and the district government, he directed other departments to achieve better results of surveillance activities.

The DC directed to hold regular meetings of the Tehsil Emergency Response Committee and take steps for the eradication of dengue larvae.

On this occasion, the district coordinator said that cases had been registeredagainst 32 people while 1,824 dengue larvae were reported from various places.

