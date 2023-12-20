DC directs for timely arrangements for upcoming general elections

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to make timely arrangements for the upcoming general elections to avoid any difficulty in the electoral process.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting held here at his office regarding the election arrangements. The meeting was attended by ROs, AROs, District Police Officers, officers and representatives of all line departments including Education, Health, Local Government, Police, C&W, Population Welfare and TMOs.

The different departments briefed the meeting regarding the arrangements. The deputy commissioner directed the police department to ensure the implementation of the plan for the security of the staff and polling stations besides maintaining the law and order situation.

He inquired from the education Department about the current condition and problems of the schools. Which, the District Education Officer informed the meeting that there was a problem with the boundary wall of six schools. The DC instructed the C&W department to accelerate steps for early completion of the repair work and ongoing schemes by ensuring the quality of work.

He asked all the line departments to provide the details of the vehicles, drivers and details of the IT equipment under their use so that all the available government resources if needed, could be utilized for peaceful and transparent conduct of elections.