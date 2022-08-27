DC directs for timely completion of uplift schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo directed departments concerned to speed up the work on development projects in rural areas.

He ordered to complete the sanitation and infrastructure schemes of parliamentarians as early as possible.

DC expressed these views while presiding over District Council and Town Committees meeting here on Saturday.

MPA Malik Wasif Raan presented suggestions regarding Qadirpur Raan.

MPA Mahendar Paal Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazeer were also present.

Mr Wattoo said that funds would be provided to Qadirpurran, Shujaabad and Jalalpur Pirwala tehsils on priority basis.

DC directed the District Council to improve the infrastructure of rural areas and lift the garbage piles from rural areas with heavy machinery.

Tahir Wattoo said that he would review the problems himself by visiting the tehsils.

Communication with the public will be made more effective to solve the problems.

He ordered district departments to suggest new uplift schemes immediately.