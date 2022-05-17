DC directs Forest deptt to establish field camps in fire prone areas

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has directed the authorities concerned of the Forest department to establish field camps in fire prone areas with all available resources

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC during his visit to the forest fire sites in Kahuta directed the forest and tehsil admin to jointly work with local communities to control fire incidents in forests.

A fifth fire broke out on Saturday night in the forest of Union Council Lahtarar of Kotli Sattian tehsil of Rawalpindi district, reducing trees worth millions of rupees to ashes.

Firefighters and Rescue 1122 teams scaled up the mountainous area with equipment on foot to put out the fire.

According to rescue sources the firefighters put out the blaze after six hours of struggle. The fire burned trees worth millions of trees.

Earlier, the fire also broke out in the dense forest of Baga village of Union Council Lahtara.

The forest department faced difficulty in deploying firefighters in the mountain forest of Baga due to the difficult terrain. The fire lasted for several hours and a large number of trees were gutted.

