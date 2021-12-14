DC directs FWO to complete remaining part of Dhamtor bypass as soon as possible

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir on Tuesday directed Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and C&W to complete the remaining construction work of the Dhamtor Bypass Karakoram Highway (KKH) junction as soon as possible.

While chairing a meeting regarding Dhamtor Bypass at his office, the deputy commissioner directed C&W and FWO to complete the project as soon as possible in accordance with quality standards to ensure the resolution of traffic problems in the city and facilitate the tourists who are going to Galyat from KKH.

Earlier, the FWO officials briefed the DC on the remaining stages of the project, especially the main road junction.

The meeting was attended by Executive Engineer C&W, SP Traffic Warden Abbottabad, representative FWO, NESPAK, Settlement Officer Abbottabad and Havelian, Tehsildar, Tehsildar Land Acquisition Abbottabad, District food Controller and other officers.