DC Directs Govt Officials To Ensure Working Hours, Discipline In Offices

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that the government officials should ensure regular working hours and discipline in the offices.

Public problems should be resolved on priority basis and improve the quality of services, he asserted.

He expressed these views while addressing the introductory meeting of district officers in the DC office.

Addressing the meeting participants, the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers that no negligence would be tolerated in provision to relief to the public.

He said that officers should performed their duties with full honesty. He said that the measures taken to provide relief to people would be fully supported and the DC office should be in contact with all the departments in this regard.

He said that the discipline would not be compromised and lack of interest in duties would not be tolerated.

The Deputy commissioner said that government employees should listen to the problems of complainants with patience and treat sympathetically for the solution of their problems.

