DC Directs Health Department To Ensure Maximum Covid Vaccination

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 06:37 PM

DC directs Health Department to ensure maximum Covid vaccination

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday chaired the evening review meeting on Coronavirus vaccination and directed the Health Department to vaccinate the maximum number of people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday chaired the evening review meeting on Coronavirus vaccination and directed the Health Department to vaccinate the maximum number of people. The DC further said that the Department of Health should further improve the performance of Coronavirus vaccination teams by ensuring that as many as people must be vaccinated before the end of the campaign.

He further said that citizens' records regarding coronavirus vaccination should be updated on the online system.

Department of Health in collaboration with private schools must ensure the update of the student records of coronavirus vaccination before school reopening, he added.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shehab Mohammad Khan, ADC Relief Mohammad Abid District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Hassan Ahsan, Deputy DHO Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, DMO Health Syed Sohaib Shah, AAC-1. Ali Sher, AAC-3 Aminul Hassan, Coordinators DPCR, Dr. Ashfaq, Dr. Yasir, DSO Muhammad Waseem and other officers.

