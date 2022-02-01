UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Health Dept To Accelerate Corona Vaccination Campaign

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 11:40 PM

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah has directed the Health department to accelerate the process of mass vaccination in order to accomplish the target set for inoculating around 3,24000 persons in the district.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC issued such directives while presiding over a meeting regarding mass vaccination drive against Covid-19 kicked off on Tuesday.

DC urged the health department to seek assistance from district administration and police if needed and no negligence of Doctors and officials will be tolerated in this regard.

DC further said that cases of pandemic including new variant 'Omicron' were rapidly increasing therefore vaccination of maximum number of population was declared mandatory.

DC also directed Assistant Commissioners of all Talukas and police officials to fully cooperate with the health department so that desired goal could be achieved.

District Health officer (DHO) apprised the meeting in detail about the strategy for getting 100 % result, said that for this purpose 193 teams have been formed to ensure door-to-door vaccination against lethal disease, however senior Doctors have also been assigned task to monitor vaccination teams while inoculating process to be continued at corona vaccination centers.

