DC Directs HMC To Remove Soft Encroachment

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 10:25 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Friday directed the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), police and traffic police to carry out joint action to remove soft encroachment from the roads and footpaths in the city

The directives were given at the 15th meeting of the District Traffic Management board held here, which approved the parking areas in different parts of the city as recommended by the HMC.

The DC said the vehicles should be parked in the approved parking areas in single lines.

However, he clarified that the parking areas could be denotified if the administration received public complaints or in the event of traffic congestion.

The meeting appointed Javed Iqbal as the Focal Person of the new traffic management plan.

The DC said the focal person would supervise the action and that he would also submit the progress reports.

The staff was directed to install the traffic signboards in all parts of the city.

The meeting also reviewed the recommendations about starting new routes for the Peoples Bus Service.

