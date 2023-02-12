DC directs hospitals' inspection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamid Sindhu on Sunday directed monitoring of hospitals to improve services delivery and provide maximum relief to patients.

Assistant Commissioner Abdul Hanan Khan inspected Trauma Centre Khanewal and checked the staff presence.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioners of Mian Channu, Kabirwala and Jehanian also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals.

However, they expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in each healthcare centre.

The district administration decided to inspect Basic and Rural Health Centres on daily basis. A report in this regard willbe sent the Deputy Commissioner soon.