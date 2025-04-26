DC Directs Hospitals To Set Up Heatwave Wards
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) In view of the prevailing heatwave alert issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon has directed all hospitals in the district to immediately establish dedicated heatwave wards.
The official spokesperson informed here on Saturday that the DC, who is also Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), also urged the citizens to take necessary precautions and to seek medical help if needed.
Meanwhile, following the DC's directives, the hospitals set up wards equipped with necessary medicines and the concerned doctors and staff.
