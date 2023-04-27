UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Immediate Improvement In Canal Park Condition

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 09:48 PM

DC directs immediate improvement in Canal Park condition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to take necessary steps for immediate improvement of Canal Park Sammundri Road.

He visited the park here on Thursday and expressed dismay over its deteriorating condition.

He decided to provide extra gardeners and assigned the task of improving condition of the park by utilizing 20 gardeners.

The DC said that the park situated in center of the city should be made attractive for citizens and their families.

He directed to check fitness of swings installed in the park and said that condition of park zoo should also be improved and PHA officers should visit it regularly.

