DC Directs Immediate Removal Of Rainwater

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:33 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali directed to take steps for immediate removal of rainwater from the roads and low-lying areas of the city so that there would be no disruption in the normal life of the citizens.

He directed this while checking the disposal of rainwater from different areas.

The Deputy Commissioner went to Sammundari Road, Allama Iqbal Colony, Narwala Road, Jail Road, Bashir Nizami Chowk, Abdul Rasheed Ghazi Chowk, Iqbal Stadium, General Bus Stand, Abdullahpur, Satiana Road, Sir Syed Town, Dijkot Road, Samanabad, Jhang Road, Jinnah Colony, Guru Nanak Pura, Gulbarg, Canal Road, Jaranwala Road, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other areas and instructed the WASA officers to stay in the field during rains and ensure removal of rainwater.

He said that the city should be kept clean and dry during the rains.

He also asked the Chief Traffic Officer to issue special instructions to the traffic wardens for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners to remain in the field at Tehsil level and monitor the process of removal of rainwater.

The DC also went in the flood control room established in the DC office and checked the presence of relevant staff.

Meanwhile, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said that due to rains, special instructions have been issued to the concerned staff to keep the disposal stations functional and provide relief to the citizens by ensuring rapid removal of rainwater from low-lying areas.

