DC directs immediate removal of rainwater

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali directed to take steps for immediate removal of rainwater from the roads and low-lying areas of the city so that there would be no disruption in the normal life of the people.

He directed this while checking the disposal of rainwater from different areas here on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner went to Iqbal Stadium, Samundari Road, Allama Iqbal Colony, Narwala Road, Jail Road, Bashir Nizami Chowk, Abdul Rashid Ghazi Chowk, General Bus Stand, Abdullahpur, Satiana Road, Sir Syed Town, Djikot Road, Samanabad, Jhang Road, Jinnah Colony, Guru Nanak Pura, Gulbarg, Canal Road, Jaranwala Road, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other areas and instructed the WASA officers to stay in the field during rains and ensure removal of rainwater.

He said that the city should be kept clean and dry during the rains. He also asked the Chief Traffic Officer to issue special instructions to the traffic wardens for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city. He directed the Assistant Commissioners to remain in the field at tehsil level and monitor the process of removal of rainwater.