DC Directs Immunization Teams To Complete Vaccination Of All Above 12 Years Age Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC directs immunization teams to complete vaccination of all above 12 years age students

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :On the instructions of the provincial government, the anti-coronavirus vaccination was continued in all educational institutions across the district on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief / Human Rights) inspected Government High School Sherwan during his visit to Tehsil Lower Tanawal following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to monitor and review the vaccination process.

The deputy commissioner also directed the school administrations and vaccination teams to complete the immunization of all students. The citizens, especially parents, were requested to cooperate with the vaccination teams and school administration in vaccinating all their children over the age of 12 to protect them from the coronavirus.

On the instructions of DC Nadeem Nasir, AC Abbottabad Ehsan Ehsan along with AAC-1 and Drug Inspector Abbottabad checked medical stores and other health facilities, they also sealed unregistered medical store at Allied Hospital during the inspection.

The AC, AAC and drug inspector also served notices to various other medical stores/pharmacies for violating the SOPs, Drug Control Act, imposed fines and instructions were issued on the spot.

