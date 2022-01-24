DC directs implementation of coronavirus SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood has directed district administration for conducting surprise visits at bazaars and business centres to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, the administrative officers inspected various bazaars and localities including Hayatabad, Dilzak Road, Charsadda, Road, Ring Road, University Road, G.

T. Road, Kohat Road another areas.

The administrative officers checked Corona vaccination certificates of traders. The Deputy Commissioner has directed stern action against the violators of Corona preventive SOPs.

He also appealed to trading community and general public for strict adherence to officially announced SOPs to vaccinate themselves and their family members as soon as possible to prevent the spread of Corona virus.