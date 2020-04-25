DC directs implementation of govt SOPs with zeal & spirit

(@FahadShabbir)

DEARA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair chaired a separate meeting with Ulemas, religious scholars, clerics regarding implementation of precautionary measures against the Corona virus during the month of Ramadan.

According to details, a separate meeting was held in the office of the Deputy Commissioner with Ahl-e-Sunnat, Shia and all concerned departments regarding the implementation of the guidelines issued by the government during the month of Ramadan.

Ghazi Nawaz, District Police Officer Dera Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, TMA, Officers and Representatives of Health, education, Food and other concerned departments also participated.

During the meeting of Sunni and Shia Ulemas, religious scholars, clerics, the Deputy Commissioner issued instructions that precautionary measures should be taken by the government for better public interest and prevention of Corona virus, especially for masajids.

The guidelines in this connection have already been issued for social distancing and other precautionary measures, he informed. He directed the officials to avoid unnecessary gatherings before and after Taraweeh prayers and all other guidelines should be fully implemented.

The Ulemas, religious scholars and clerics from both schools of thoughts assured full implementation of the directives and full cooperation from the government and administration. The Deputy Commissioner further said that by fully abiding by the instructions, one should protect not only himself but also his family from this epidemic. The Deputy Commissioner further said that in case of non-implementation or violation of these instructions, strict measures would be taken in the interest of the state.

Later, in this regard, the Deputy Commissioner while addressing a meeting of all the concerned departments said that the departments assigned to ensure implementation of the guidelines issued for the prevention of Corona virus should perform their duties diligently. Because the corona virus is an international challenge and these measures are essential to overcome it. He directed the police department to ensure full implementation of the pre-arranged security plan for Ramadan. He directed all the concerned officers to launch a campaign against hoarding and illicit profiteering during the month of Ramadan and take stern action against the elements involved in such heinous act. In addition, the availability of the food items and other essential items should be ensured, the DC directed.