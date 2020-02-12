DC directs improvement of facilities in DHQ Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Mogeesullah conducted a surprise visit to district headquarters hospital (DHQ), Abbottabad and directed senior officials for taking cogent steps for improvement in facilities for patient care

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Mogeesullah conducted a surprise visit to district headquarters hospital (DHQ), Abbottabad and directed senior officials for taking cogent steps for improvement in facilities for patient care.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Tariqullah Khan and District Medical Officer DHQ, the deputy commissioner inspected facilities at Emergency Department, Wards, Operation Theaters, ICU and examined services there.

He directed Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariqullah Khan and DMS to take necessary measures for purchase of modern machinery, medical and surgical equipment, repair of washrooms, improvement of sanitation and other facilities imperative for provision of quality services to patients.

Mogeesullah further directed for starting of repair and maintenance work at ICU at earliest. He said zero tolerance would be adopted against negligence in official duties and strict disciplinary action would be taken against willful absence of officials.

He said employees should good performance would be encouraged. He expressed the hope that doctors, technicians, lab staff and other officials of hospital would work tirelessly for provision of quality services to ailing humanity.