DC directs inquiry into canal breach incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Thursday directed the irrigation department to conduct an inquiry into canal breach incident near Salooni Jhal.

The breach was developed in Gugera canal branch near chak 527-GB, tehsil Samundri that submerged several acres of agricultural land of nearby village.

The staff of the irrigation department, along with heavy machinery reached the spot and plugged the gap.

Reportedly, the DC reached the site and supervised the relief operations and directed the revenue staff to estimate the damages.