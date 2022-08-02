UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Irrigation Dept For Redressal Of Public Issues In Flood Hit Areas

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan chaired a meeting of Irrigation Department Dera for redressal of issues being faced by the people caused by recent rains and flood situation.

The officials of Irrigation department gave a detailed briefing to the deputy commissioner regarding the water flow, river channels and the situation due to heavy rains, said a press release.

The deputy commissioner directed the Irrigation department to clean the drain and keeping the staff and machinery active.

On this occasion, the DC said that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in providing all possible relief to the people. Therefore, all the available resources should be utilized to deal with the flood situation.

