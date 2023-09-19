Open Menu

DC Directs Joint Action Against Power Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon on Tuesday presided over a meeting and instructed joint action against power theft in the district.

According to the DC office news release, the MEPCO authorities will identify the areas of electricity theft in the district and provide the civil administration and police the data of industries, and domestic, commercial, and agricultural consumers at the Tehsil level to provide assistance.

Subsequently, cases will be registered against electricity thieves with heavy fines and imprisonment to the defaulters.

All SDPOs and SHOs are directed by DC to cooperate with MEPCO authorities.

District Task Force Committee for Anti-Electricity Theft, district administration, police along WAPDA officials participated in the meeting.

