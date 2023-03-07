UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Launching Of School Enrollment Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DC directs launching of school enrollment campaign

DIR LOWER, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmed here on Tuesday directed launching of school enrollment campaign to promote education in every nook and corner of the district.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting with the representatives of KP Education Department including District Monitoring Officer Tariq Jamal and Deputy District Education Officer Mehboobullah at his office.

The DC also directed to expedite ongoing work on under constructed schools' buildings and to maintain liaison with Communication and Works Department for initiating construction work of remaining schools.

He extended support of district administration in resolving the matters pertaining to salaries of staff working in second shifts in schools and directed to recruit tehsil education officers on vacant posts and fulfill shortage of staff in government schools.

