DC Directs Local Bodies To Complete Development Schemes On Time

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has reviewed the pace of work on 265 schemes of more than Rs. 810 million of 14 Local government departments formed under the new LG system

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has reviewed the pace of work on 265 schemes of more than Rs. 810 million of 14 Local government departments formed under the new LG system.

Deputy Commissioner was informed that the estimated cost of the schemes has been fixed at Rs. 550 million out of which tenders and work orders have been issued for 108 schemes at an initial cost of Rs. 540.2 million. He was informed that the cost of 110 schemes of 9 local bodies has been estimated at Rs. 294 million. He was informed that 4 of Tehsil Council Kot Momin, 4 of Sahiwal Municipal Committee, 22 of Sahiwal, 32 of Tehsil Council Sargodha, 5 of Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha, 4 of Tehsil Council Shahpur, 20 of Municipal Committee Shahpur, 4 of Tehsil Council Salanwali and 15 schemes of Municipal Committee Salanwali.

Similarly, 11 schemes of Tehsil Council Bhalwal, 10 schemes of Municipal Committee Bhalwal, 41 schemes of Tehsil Council Bherah, 42 schemes of Municipal Committee Bherah, 25 schemes of Tehsil Council Kot Momin, 16 schemes of Municipal Committee Kot Momin and 10 schemes of Tehsil Council Sargodha the Tenders of these schemes would be opened in next month of May. Deputy Commissioner directed to expedite the work on these Punjab Municipal Services ongoing schemes and complete them on time.

