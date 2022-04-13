UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Magistrates To Check Rates Of Commodities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 06:50 PM

DC directs magistrates to check rates of commodities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Wednesday has warned shopkeepers of profiteering. Reviewing an operation against encroachments at different places of city, he said the district administration was utilizing all possible resources to make the district clean and beautiful.

He said a strict action would be taken against shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

DC also directed price control magistrates to especially check rates of vegetables, fruits, rice, mutton, beef and other commodities during Ramzan.

Related Topics

Sukkur Price All

Recent Stories

New York City Mayor Says Person of Interest in Bro ..

New York City Mayor Says Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Attack Now a Susp ..

1 minute ago
 68 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

68 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

1 minute ago
 Rangers arrest 3 motorcycle lifters, recover 5 sto ..

Rangers arrest 3 motorcycle lifters, recover 5 stolen motorcycles

1 minute ago
 AJK PM orders for close check to discourage hoardi ..

AJK PM orders for close check to discourage hoarding, profiteering

1 minute ago
 4 held during raid on gambling den

4 held during raid on gambling den

20 minutes ago
 IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Ak ..

IHC directs FIA to remove Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akber from stop list

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.