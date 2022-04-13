DC directs magistrates to check rates of commodities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Wednesday has warned shopkeepers of profiteering. Reviewing an operation against encroachments at different places of city, he said the district administration was utilizing all possible resources to make the district clean and beautiful.

He said a strict action would be taken against shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

DC also directed price control magistrates to especially check rates of vegetables, fruits, rice, mutton, beef and other commodities during Ramzan.