DC directs magistrates to continue inspections for controlling profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar on Wednesday directed the price control magistrates to continue inspection of markets and bazaars for curbing the trend of illegal profiteering and overcharging.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that overcharging on any item including chicken, potatoes, onions and tomatoes would not be tolerated at any cost and strict action should be taken against the profiteers without any discrimination.

He also warned some price control magistrates over their poor performance and said that stern action would also be taken against the lethargic, negligent and delinquent officials.

The DC also appreciated the performance of some price control magistrates who remained engaged with distribution of free flour during the holy month of Ramzan in addition to implementing price control mechanism by visiting markets and bazaars regularly.

There would be incentives for those who have performed well, whereas, an explanation would be issued to those who would fail to achieve their targets so that price control magistrates couldrealize their responsibilities and punish the elements involved in overcharging on daily use items,he added.