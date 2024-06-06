Open Menu

DC Directs Magistrates To Ensure Display Of Price List Of Essential Items In All Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM

DC directs magistrates to ensure display of price list of essential items in all markets

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Atif Raza on Thursday directed the price control magistrates to enforce government directives regarding display of price list of essential items in all markets.

Speaking to participants of the meeting at DC office, Raza emphasized the critical role of the officials who were trying to forward relief to the public.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr.

Mudasir, Assistant Commissioner Development Abdul Rasheed Dass, and other senior district officers.

During the session, the performance of the eight price control magistrates was evaluated.

Raza highlighted the Punjab government's ongoing efforts to lower food prices in the market.

He said that general public must have benefits given by the government on essential items.

He warned the officials concerned of strict action on failing to deliver the expected results.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Price Attock Market All Government

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

2 hours ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

3 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

4 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

5 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

5 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

5 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan