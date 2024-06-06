DC directs magistrates to ensure display of price list of essential items in all markets

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Atif Raza on Thursday directed the price control magistrates to enforce government directives regarding display of price list of essential items in all markets.

Speaking to participants of the meeting at DC office, Raza emphasized the critical role of the officials who were trying to forward relief to the public.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr.

Mudasir, Assistant Commissioner Development Abdul Rasheed Dass, and other senior district officers.

During the session, the performance of the eight price control magistrates was evaluated.

Raza highlighted the Punjab government's ongoing efforts to lower food prices in the market.

He said that general public must have benefits given by the government on essential items.

He warned the officials concerned of strict action on failing to deliver the expected results.