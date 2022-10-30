UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Magistrates To Speedy Disposal Of Pending Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 10:10 PM

DC directs magistrates to speedy disposal of pending cases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Sunday directed the all magistrates to ensure that the problems of the people were resolved by confirming the speedy disposal of cases.

The DC gave these instructions while presiding over the district revenue review meeting where all revenue officers participated.

He further said that fine recovery should be further improved and Price Control Magistrates should ensure the provision of relief to the citizens by fixing the price of the commodities at the minimum rates the fixation of fruits, vegetables and poultry on a daily basis.

He also directed the revenue department to complete the remaining work of computerization of land records and to ensure delivery of digital services to the people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza gave a detailed briefing regarding the revenue.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to all magistrates, Tahsidarans, Naib Tahsildarans to provide all possible facilities and services to the citizens visiting the district administration offices.

At the end of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed all officers/price control magistrates of the district administration to pay special attention to market checking, violation of rate lists, and illegal increases in gas, LNG, and CNG prices and citizens. To ensure the supply of food items, issued instructions regarding the daily inspection of the markets and strict implementation of the rate list.

In the meeting, ADC Jibril Raza, Deputy Director Service Delivery Center Muhammad Sajjad, AC Saqlain Saleem, Additional AC-1 Ali Sher, AAC-2 Labni Iqbal, AAC-3 Zarak Toor Khan, AARC Arshad Mehmood, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and other officers were present.

