Open Menu

DC Directs Magistrates To Take Action Against Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DC directs magistrates to take action against profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh had directed price control magistrates to take strict action against profiteers with an iron hand.

Chairing a meeting, he said that the government was committed and sincere to provide the maximum relief to the general public on daily use commodities.

In this connection, a price control mechanism was evolved to ensure provision of daily use items on controlled rate and now the price control magistrates were duty bound to get the price control mechanism implemented by taking strict action against profiteers, he added.

He directed the assistant commissioners to monitor performance of the price control magistrates in their respective tehsils and submit its report to DC Office on daily basis for its evaluation.

Related Topics

Price Government

Recent Stories

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

14 minutes ago
 ‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

30 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

34 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

55 minutes ago
 realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

7 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

17 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

17 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

17 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan