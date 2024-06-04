DC directs magistrates to take action against profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh had directed price control magistrates to take strict action against profiteers with an iron hand.

Chairing a meeting, he said that the government was committed and sincere to provide the maximum relief to the general public on daily use commodities.

In this connection, a price control mechanism was evolved to ensure provision of daily use items on controlled rate and now the price control magistrates were duty bound to get the price control mechanism implemented by taking strict action against profiteers, he added.

He directed the assistant commissioners to monitor performance of the price control magistrates in their respective tehsils and submit its report to DC Office on daily basis for its evaluation.