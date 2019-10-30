DC directs millers to display rates of flour sack

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lowr Saadat Hassan Wednesday directed the food department to ensure that rates of the flour sacks were properly displayed on boards at each flour mills in the district for general information of the masses

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dir Lowr Saadat Hassan Wednesday directed the food department to ensure that rates of the flour sacks were properly displayed on boards at each flour mills in the district for general information of the masses.

In this regard the Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan today directed the district food controller Abu Bakar to immediately inspect all the flour mills in the district and informed to their owners.

He said that all the information regarding the approved rates should be displayed on boards at each flour mills while the food department should also ensure the selling of standardize flour and take steps to stop the way of substandard flour in the district.