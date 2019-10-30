UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs Millers To Display Rates Of Flour Sack

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

DC directs millers to display rates of flour sack

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lowr Saadat Hassan Wednesday directed the food department to ensure that rates of the flour sacks were properly displayed on boards at each flour mills in the district for general information of the masses

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Dir Lowr Saadat Hassan Wednesday directed the food department to ensure that rates of the flour sacks were properly displayed on boards at each flour mills in the district for general information of the masses.

In this regard the Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan today directed the district food controller Abu Bakar to immediately inspect all the flour mills in the district and informed to their owners.

He said that all the information regarding the approved rates should be displayed on boards at each flour mills while the food department should also ensure the selling of standardize flour and take steps to stop the way of substandard flour in the district.

Related Topics

Dir All

Recent Stories

LHC restrains PEMRA from taking adverse action aga ..

8 minutes ago

'New 500-bed teaching hospital to be constructed i ..

56 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) to view SC's order, PEI ..

58 seconds ago

EDA delivers UAE’s message of tolerance to top i ..

14 minutes ago

General Electric shares rise as it lifts some 2019 ..

8 minutes ago

JUI-F's Azadi March continues its journey towards ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.