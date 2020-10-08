DC directs NHA to continue traffic flow in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to discuss the steps taken for the flow of traffic and elimination of accidents from Havelian to Qalandarabad.

Deputy Director National Highways Authority (NHA) Abbottabad briefed Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad regarding the ongoing rehabilitation work on the highway.

Deputy Commissioner directed the NHA to continue the flow of traffic and complete the work expeditiously keeping in view the quality during the rehabilitation of Mansehra Road.

Instructions were issued to the NHA to construct permanent structures for vehicles at the junction of Havelian and Qalandarabad Motorway Interchange and GT Road through lines and blocks to prevent loss of precious lives while preventing accidents.

At the same time, instructions were issued to the NHA and the Motorway Police to take measures to control the traffic inside the city so that small vehicles as well as heavy traffic.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Mohammad Khan, Chairman District Reconciliation Committee General (retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood, Deputy Director NHA Masood Sukhera, TMO Abbottabad Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Representative Motor Way police and other officers attended the meeting.