UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs NHA To Continue Traffic Flow In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

DC directs NHA to continue traffic flow in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to discuss the steps taken for the flow of traffic and elimination of accidents from Havelian to Qalandarabad.

Deputy Director National Highways Authority (NHA) Abbottabad briefed Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad regarding the ongoing rehabilitation work on the highway.

Deputy Commissioner directed the NHA to continue the flow of traffic and complete the work expeditiously keeping in view the quality during the rehabilitation of Mansehra Road.

Instructions were issued to the NHA to construct permanent structures for vehicles at the junction of Havelian and Qalandarabad Motorway Interchange and GT Road through lines and blocks to prevent loss of precious lives while preventing accidents.

At the same time, instructions were issued to the NHA and the Motorway Police to take measures to control the traffic inside the city so that small vehicles as well as heavy traffic.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Mohammad Khan, Chairman District Reconciliation Committee General (retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood, Deputy Director NHA Masood Sukhera, TMO Abbottabad Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Representative Motor Way police and other officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic Mansehra Same Havelian NHA From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE enjoy deep and historic fraternal ti ..

1 minute ago

Local Press: UAE exceeds expectations in virus tes ..

30 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

King of Jordan tasks Khasawneh with forming new ca ..

10 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.