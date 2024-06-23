Open Menu

DC Directs Officers Concerned To Remain Alert During Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DC directs officers concerned to remain alert during rains

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) After the rain in the region, the Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Sukkur has directed the officers and relevant departments that all machinery and staff should be on high alert to address potential issues.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during rain, the DC called for the clearance of underpasses to prevent any disruption.

The officials of the DC Office on Sunday that the Deputy Commissioner had also urged the Sukkur Municipal Corporation to uphold cleanliness standards and keep disposal sta­tions fully operational. The DC advised the management to take necessary precautions and monitor the situa­tion closely.

Related Topics

Traffic Alert Sukkur Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

17 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

17 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

17 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

17 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

17 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

17 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

18 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan