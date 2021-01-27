UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs Officers To Expedite Work On Uplift Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

DC directs officers to expedite work on uplift schemes

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to accelerate the pace of work on the ongoing development schemes by utilizing funds judiciously.

Addressing the meeting after reviewing Paidar Taraqiati Programmes phase-one and two costing Rs 424.

251 million and 91 schemes of community development programme-II, the DC also directed the officers to monitor the development work and take steps to remove obstacles in the way.

Deputy Director Development Talib Hussain Randhawa briefed the DC on uplift schemes in the district.

Related Topics

Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Team of Emirati referees to officiate in FIFA Club ..

26 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits art exhibition of Zayed Univ ..

26 minutes ago

DEWA extends open invitation to the Agile Governan ..

26 minutes ago

UAE, US Joint military exercise concludes

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed renews commitment to Guinea worm ..

1 hour ago

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.