DC directs officers to expedite work on uplift schemes

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to accelerate the pace of work on the ongoing development schemes by utilizing funds judiciously.

Addressing the meeting after reviewing Paidar Taraqiati Programmes phase-one and two costing Rs 424.

251 million and 91 schemes of community development programme-II, the DC also directed the officers to monitor the development work and take steps to remove obstacles in the way.

Deputy Director Development Talib Hussain Randhawa briefed the DC on uplift schemes in the district.