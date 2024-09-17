Open Menu

DC Directs Officers To Fulfill Their Responsibilities In Musakhel

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Musakhel Captain (R) Juma Dad Mandukhail directed the officers to fulfill their responsibilities in a better manner and take effective measures to improve the functioning of their departments on Tuesday.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of district officers to the performance of the departments.

All district officers participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Juma Dad Mandukhel reviewed the performance of the officers and discussed their current services in detail.

While addressing, the DC made it clear that no deficiency or omission in the fulfillment of responsibilities would be tolerated.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those officers who could neglect their duties.

At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner assured the officers that all possible support would be provided by the district administration so that they could perform their duties better.

He encouraged all the officers to perform their duties sincerely to ensure the development of the district and public welfare.

