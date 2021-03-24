UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs Officers To Make HDUs Functional

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

DC directs officers to make HDUs functional

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad on Wednesday directed the officers of departments concerned to make functional high dependency units (HDUs) at tehsil headquarters hospitals including Sheikh Zayed Hospital while a report be compiled by reviewing hotspots of dengue larvae in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of district emergency response committee for anti-dengue here, he also directed that officers of the departments concerned be kept him abreast about the performance report by discharging their duties in letter and spirit.

Reviewing the performance of different departments, the DC directed that dengue surveillance and 100 percent elimination of dengue larvae be ensured.

Briefing the deputy commissioner, CEO Health Authority Dr Sakhawat Ali Randhawa said that 287 indoor and 104 outdoor teams in 21 urban and 101 rural union councils in the district were discharging their duties of surveillance.

He further told that 1906 hotspots of the district were registered on dashboards of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and changes were made in it after survey. He said that 77 Android mobile phones were available with district health authority while 3541 mobile phones were available with other departments to upload the surveillance activities on dashboard.

Additional deputy commissioner (revenue) Dr Sidra Saleem and officers of agriculture, auqaf, education, municipal and civil defence departments were also present.

Related Topics

Dengue Technology Education Punjab Mobile Agriculture

Recent Stories

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

58 seconds ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

15 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

24 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

37 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

37 minutes ago

Blinken to Say in NATO Speech US Will Not Force Al ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.