DC directs officers to make HDUs functional

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad on Wednesday directed the officers of departments concerned to make functional high dependency units (HDUs) at tehsil headquarters hospitals including Sheikh Zayed Hospital while a report be compiled by reviewing hotspots of dengue larvae in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of district emergency response committee for anti-dengue here, he also directed that officers of the departments concerned be kept him abreast about the performance report by discharging their duties in letter and spirit.

Reviewing the performance of different departments, the DC directed that dengue surveillance and 100 percent elimination of dengue larvae be ensured.

Briefing the deputy commissioner, CEO Health Authority Dr Sakhawat Ali Randhawa said that 287 indoor and 104 outdoor teams in 21 urban and 101 rural union councils in the district were discharging their duties of surveillance.

He further told that 1906 hotspots of the district were registered on dashboards of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and changes were made in it after survey. He said that 77 Android mobile phones were available with district health authority while 3541 mobile phones were available with other departments to upload the surveillance activities on dashboard.

Additional deputy commissioner (revenue) Dr Sidra Saleem and officers of agriculture, auqaf, education, municipal and civil defence departments were also present.