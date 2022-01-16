UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Officers To Pass On All Possible Relief To Masses

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2022 | 12:40 PM

DC directs officers to pass on all possible relief to masses

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commission Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Sunday directed all the district administration officers to facilitate the masses in the provision of services and pass on all possible relief in the wake of rising inflation and take strict action against violations.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of administrative staff to review their performance.

All the officers apprised DC about their performances while Tariq Salim Marwat also addressed the issues of citizens, law enforcement and various services including speedy resolution of revenue court cases, improvement in general administration, price checking, access to remote areas, ease of driving and armament license, market and rate checking.

DC directed strict implementation of price list issued by the district administration, action on illegal profiteering and arbitrary increase in meat including chicken meat prices.

He also ordered the officers for daily basis monitoring of the price-fixing in order to solve the problems of the citizens.

The meeting was also attended by the Tariqullah, Additional DC Relief / Human Rights Muhammad Abid, AC Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, AAC-1 Ali Sher, AAC-2 Akasha Karan, AAC-3 Aminul Hassan and Additional AAC Revenue Syed. Asif Iqbal.

