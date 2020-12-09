UrduPoint.com
DC Directs Officers To Take Steps For Eradicating Child Labour

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

DC directs officers to take steps for eradicating child labour

OKARA, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Amer Attiq Khan had directed the Assistant Director Labour and other staff to take steps on daily basis for the elimination of child labour from the society He directed this while presiding over the district vigilance committee for labour here on Wednesday.

The DC said it was imperative to protect the rights of workers and for the welfare of their families. The healthcare facility was also the basic right of labourers and for this purpose, officers concerned should take steps, he added.

Assistant Director Lahour Noorul Amin, deputy director social welfare Muhammad Ibrar and other officers also attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

