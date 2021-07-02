UrduPoint.com
DC Directs Official Employees To Get Coronavirus Vaccination

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 07:28 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Sohail Anwar Hashmi directed all employees to get vaccination as soon as possible to protect themselves from COVID-19.

He said that the government was playing its role in bringing this mission to fruition.

The DC Harnai expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of district officers.

All the officers of the district including the Assistant Commissioner were present in the meeting.

The DC Sohail Anwar said the process of vaccination is very important for building a healthy society so that it can be completed as soon as possible.

He said that all those government employees who would not cooperate with regard to vaccination, a strict departmental action could be taken against them.

Therefore, all employees are strongly directed to complete the process of vaccination as soon as possible, he maintained.

He said that on the orders of the district administration, the health department had set up coronavirus vaccination centers in district while mobile teams are also involved in the vaccination process.

Sohail Anwar said that better arrangements have also been made for remote people and government employees so that they could be vaccinated at nearby centers.

Arrangements have also been made in the District Health Office (DHO) to protect the people from this pandemic, he explained.

He said that corona vaccination is being carried out 24 hours a day in District

