DC directs officials concerned to provide facilities to citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad in the chair to review the performance of the district administration.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Tariq Mahmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Arshad Abbasi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Ahad Yousaf and Assistant Commissioners.

The meeting discussed the performance of the administration regarding the cleanliness situation in the city, facilities at schools, patwari khana, and health units.

The meeting also reviewed matters about the inspection of development projects, action against encroachments, holding of open courts and pending cases in revenue courts.

The DC urged all officers to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the people and said that any kind of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.