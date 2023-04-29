DC directs officials to complete beautification work of children park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon paid a visit to Children Park and directed the concerned officials to finalize the work of park beautification and installation of swings in a period of one week so that better entertainment facilities could be enjoyed by the citizens.

DC said that the district administration is adopting all possible steps to provide entertainment facilities to the public. Later DC inspected the Circuit House and viewed the ongoing construction work. DC instructed concerned officials to complete the work at the earliest. Engineer Manthar Bhangwar, Junaid Zardari and other officials were present on the occasion.