Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Officials To Ensure Cleanliness Of Mosques, Graveyards Before Shabe-e-Qadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DC directs officials to ensure cleanliness of mosques, graveyards before Shabe-e-Qadar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehzad Thaheem on Wednesday informed all the relevant organizations to remove encroachments from and around the graveyards, mosques and imambargahs and ensure their cleanliness before Shabe-e-Qadar on 27th Ramadan, while full coordination should be ensured with law enforcement agencies for extraordinary security of the said places.

He said this while addressing a meeting with different government officers at his office here. He directed all concerned officers to remove encroachments in their areas around graveyards and worshipping places.

The deputy commissioner also told the meeting that Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) would be requested to refrain from load shedding on the occasion so that people could perform their prayers peacefully.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Company Sukkur All From Government Southern Electric Power Company Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

23 minutes ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

45 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.