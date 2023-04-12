DC directs officials to ensure cleanliness of mosques, graveyards before Shabe-e-Qadar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehzad Thaheem on Wednesday informed all the relevant organizations to remove encroachments from and around the graveyards, mosques and imambargahs and ensure their cleanliness before Shabe-e-Qadar on 27th Ramadan, while full coordination should be ensured with law enforcement agencies for extraordinary security of the said places.

He said this while addressing a meeting with different government officers at his office here. He directed all concerned officers to remove encroachments in their areas around graveyards and worshipping places.

The deputy commissioner also told the meeting that Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) would be requested to refrain from load shedding on the occasion so that people could perform their prayers peacefully.