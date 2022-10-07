DC directs officials to ensure every child upto 5 years vaccinated against polio

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio on Thursday said that polio was a contagious disease from which every child up to five years of age must be vaccinated against it.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of District EPI & Polio Eradication Committee, here at his office.

The previous anti polio round was discussed in the meeting while the strategy for the next anti polio round was also formulated.

He urged the officers of the Health Department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the anti-polio campaign, from October 24, 2022 to October 30, 2022.

He directed the officers of the district health department to make all out efforts for eradication of Polio from the district.

He said that collective efforts were required for success of the anti-polio campaign, adding that all the line-departments must also cooperate with the health department.

He said that action would be taken against the officials of their negligence in anti-Polio campaign.

He said that there was a need for awareness of the public through print & electronic against polio.

306,850 children, aged upto 5 years, would be covered in this campaign across the city.

The DC hoped that the target mentioned above would be achieved.

He further said that thirty 55 transit anti-polio teams have also been constituted in the district that would be available at Railway Station, bus stops, relief camps and various markets of the district during the 7-day anti-polio campaign.

During the meeting, DO Health Larkana pointed out the requirement and the problems during the 7 days anti polio campaign.

Representative of the Police department, attending the meeting, assured to provide vehicles and security facilities to the mobile teams in the district.

On the occasion President LCCI, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, NGOs, Revenue Officers, education Officers were present in the meeting and the concerned officers assured that all out efforts would be made to success the anti-Polio campaign in the district.

The meeting was also attended by the Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, Representative of WHO, NGOs, Revenue Officers, Education Officers, councilors and other concerned officials of various departments.